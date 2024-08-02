California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Paychex worth $67,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,684. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,185,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

