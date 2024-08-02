California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $155.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.