California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 103,755 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snap by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 384,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 107,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

