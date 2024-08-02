California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,149 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock worth $779,852. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.