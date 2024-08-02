California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,055 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,588. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

