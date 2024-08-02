California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,472 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $64,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. 55,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,725. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

