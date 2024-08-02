California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.15. 6,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.25.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.