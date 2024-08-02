California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $25,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 730,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,488. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.