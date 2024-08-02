California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,596 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $54,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.65. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

