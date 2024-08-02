California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,330 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of UiPath worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 1,553,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

