California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,301 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $46,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 121,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,303. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

