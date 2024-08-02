California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 713 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $73,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,608,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $173,747,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,120,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 5,491,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,053. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

