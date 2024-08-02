California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,525 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

