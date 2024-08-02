California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $23,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

