California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 37,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,582. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

