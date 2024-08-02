Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %

CCJ opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.