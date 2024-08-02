Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $94.06

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.06, but opened at $100.30. Camtek shares last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 54,150 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Camtek Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Camtek by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

