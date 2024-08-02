Canadian Natural Resources Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. 1,321,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.