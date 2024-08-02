Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
CGCP opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
