Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CGCP opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.