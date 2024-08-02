Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.90

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDVGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 238387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

