Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Buys £5,995.46 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Pentland Marty acquired 299,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,995.46 ($7,712.19).

Shares of LON CMET opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Metals plc has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

