Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Buys £5,995.46 in Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Pentland Marty acquired 299,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,995.46 ($7,712.19).
Capital Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON CMET opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Metals plc has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
Capital Metals Company Profile
