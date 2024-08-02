Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.90. 3,245,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,265. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

