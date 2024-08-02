Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,978 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 34.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

