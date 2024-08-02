Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.91.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.31. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

