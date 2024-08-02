Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $47.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

