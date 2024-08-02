Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $47.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri
Capri Price Performance
Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.