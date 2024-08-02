Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 135,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.