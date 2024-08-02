Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.40). Approximately 319,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 184,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.40 ($0.42).
Carclo Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The company has a market capitalization of £22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,479.29). Insiders own 36.72% of the company’s stock.
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.
