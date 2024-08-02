CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.74

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 69587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

