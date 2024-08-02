Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,005,750.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $10,005,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,895,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.62. 14,473,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,949. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

