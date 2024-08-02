Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $435.00 at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $383.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

