Castleark Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 727,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 449,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,897. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

