Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CVCO traded down $18.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.97. 99,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,240. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $426.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.75.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.