Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $2,170,463. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

