CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.17. 456,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,171. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

