Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.10.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

