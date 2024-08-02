CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $796,832.91 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and $796,832.91 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,921.85 or 1.00115280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00063175 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03254143 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,022,926.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

