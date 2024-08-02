Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading Down 7.8%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$64.07 and last traded at C$64.39. Approximately 37,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 604,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Celestica

The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$655,625.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

