Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Stock Up 2.8 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cencora
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
