Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.91. The company has a market cap of C$47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00. Also, Director Michael John Crothers purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

