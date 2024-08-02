CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

