Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.
Central Japan Railway Stock Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 25,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,999. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.
About Central Japan Railway
