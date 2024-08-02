Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 25,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,999. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

