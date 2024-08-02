Centrifuge Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $1.24 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,057,484 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,020,647 with 496,804,875 in circulation. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,680,139.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/."

