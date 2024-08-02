Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Centuri Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centuri

In other news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

