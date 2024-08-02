Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Cerus Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

