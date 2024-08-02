CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 187,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.87.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

