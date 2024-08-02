CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$164.83.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
