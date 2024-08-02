Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

