Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.
