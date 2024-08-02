Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.