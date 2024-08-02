Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TORO opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.51. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

