Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 1,071,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,486. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

